Beloved Enfield pizza restaurant closing its doors

ENFIELD- A staple pizza restaurant in Enfield has closed its doors after being in business for over sixty years.

Frankie’s Firehouse Pizza on South Road has shut down after losing its lease.

“The staff knows us by name, so it’s a shame that we’re losing them,” loyal customer Christina Doughtie said.

On its final day, hundreds of customers came through the doors to buy a pizza pie for the very last time.

John Vono took over the restaurant when his father and original owner, Frankie Vono, passed away last April.

“I was really sad to hear they were closing and especially on such short notice, so I had to get in for one last slice,” Doughtie said.

The family-owned restaurant has been a local favorite for many people in Enfield and Suffield since it opened back in 1958.