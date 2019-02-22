× Connecticut’s first flu-related pediatric death reported by officials

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday afternoon that a child had died earlier in the week from the flu.

This is the first pediatric death involving a Connecticut child this flu season.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child. For confidentiality reasons, I can’t provide you with any additional details about this child’s illness”, said Commissioner Pino. “I can, however, emphasize the importance of vaccinating children against influenza. In Connecticut, there have been reported 12 flu-associated pediatric deaths from the 2005-06 flu season through the 2017-18 season. Only two of these cases (17%) had evidence of current flu vaccination”.

Influenza associated deaths of individuals 18 years of age or younger have been reportable in Connecticut since January 2005. Children younger than 5 years of age –especially those younger than 2 years old or those with long-term medical conditions – are at risk of serious flu-related complications, including pneumonia, or worsening of long-term medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and diseases of the heart and nervous system. Rarely, flu complications can lead to death, according to DPH.

There have been 29 other reported flu deaths in the state this season so far.

Commissioner Pino continues to “urge residents to get a flu shot to ensure protection through the remainder of the season. It is not too late to protect your health.” Also adding, “Everyone can help prevent the spread of flu by doing simple preventative practices such a covering your cough and sneeze and washing hands frequently. Teaching and reminding children of this important health practice is also very important”.