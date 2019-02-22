× Fatal stabbing leads to another homicide investigation in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating the 5th homicide of the year after a fatal stabbing Thursday night.

Police say they were called to 2327 Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on a report that a man was assaulted with a knife. OFficers were able to arrive soon after, and quickly took a suspect into custody and recovered the weapon.

Another man was found, suffering from critical lacerations and stab wounds. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he died about 5 hours later.

Police say there is no indication this homicide has anything to do with the homicides earlier in the week.

The suspect and victim have not been identified by authorities at this time. It’s also unclear what lead up to the stabbing.