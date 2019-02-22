Foodie Friday: Press On Sandwich Crafters in North Stonington

There are sandwiches and then there are sandwiches filled with creative and unique flavor profiles which leads us to North Stonington.

The Press On Sandwich Crafters serve up piled-high gut-busters that are certain to tickle any tastebuds.

“Our sandwiches are like full meals,” said owner Mike Davies. “We put so much into them, the flavors work really well together and that’s what it’s all about.”

One of the most popular sandwiches is Robin’s Minstrel (in-house roasted turkey, herb aioli, smoked gouda, apple-yam chutney & romain on whole-grain cranberry walnut bread).

Or Tim the Enchanter which has roast beef, bacon, toasted peppers, fresh pesto mayo and fig jam on rye bread.

The options are endless and the proportions are amazing.

Another fav is the Black Knight, which is a grilled wrap filled with jerk chicken, cilantro goat cheese, mango-pepper relish and crisp lettuce.

Davies, who owns the place with his wife Jody, believes a sandwich should be filled with many flavors and textures which is why every one is pressed. The layers on the outside are warm and crispy and the inside is cool. Everything is scratch made and cooked to order.

“Really outstanding sandwiches! Tasty and amazing,” wrote Amy K. in an online review. “You can tell they’ve spent some time on pleasing the palate – impressive combinations and flavor. Highly recommended.”

This cozy joint, which has many references to Monty Python including the names of menu items, not only makes one-of-a-kind sandwiches, it also pumps out soups, sides, salads and desserts too.