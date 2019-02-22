Mother says suspect arrested for killing her son mourned with her at her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMPORIA, Va. - Police shocked the mother of a man murdered on Valentine’s Day when they told her a 15-year-old boy, who she said mourned with her, had been arrested for the crime, according to WTVR.

Police said 20-year-old Jaquan Crumpler was found shot to death in his bedroom at around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Officials said days of investigating and interviewing some of the same friends over and over developed enough probable cause for a search warrant.

Emporia Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for first-degree murder Thursday night.

"He came over here after my son passed every day and grieved with us," LaToia Crumple said. "He told me it would be OK - and the whole time I'm standing next to my son's killer." Crumple said the arrest of her son's killer reignited the heartache. "They knew each other, they hung with each other," Crumple said. "He used to always say, 'You can't trust nobody.'" Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said he can't wrap his mind around the violence. "It's really hard to make sense out of nonsense, and for an individual to perpetrate the act that he did on the victim and then to go back and grieve with family makes no sense to me," Pinksaw said. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention facility.