New Wolcott PD partnership has a nice Ring to it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT - All police departments rely on surveillance video to solve crimes. But, for the Wolcott Police Department, their video will now have a certain ring to them.

This new initiative is being billed as the new neighborhood watch program for the 21st century.

Chief Edward Stephens considers the Wolcott Police Department the leader among law enforcement agencies in Connecticut in technological advancements.

“In 2012, we were the first ones to have the body cameras,” Stephens noted. “Officers have iPads their own individual iPads to do their reports.”

And now?

“The Wolcott police department is going to be the first department in the state of Connecticut to partner with Ring,” Stephens said.

Ring is a company that produces surveillance systems that include doorbells with cameras. “Just recently we got a case (from Ring) right in Wolcott with BBs being shot at car windows,” Stephens said.

Ring videos led to the arrest of a person, who was allegedly shown shooting the BB gun in eight different spots in town.

“Now, this is what’s good about these cameras what I love about it you can zoom right with a pinch of your fingers and, if there someone in my driveway, I’m able to see who’s there,” said Stephens, while demonstrating the app on his phone.

And, effective at 11 am Friday?

“We are now live with the neighborhood portal from Ring,” said Stephens.

Ring reaches out to its subscribers, in an area where a crime was committed, and asks subscribers if they are willing to release their video to police.

“Now, it downloads right to the police department, where we are able to go in and view the video to see if that will identify somebody, who committed a crime,” said Stephens.

And, with the new Ring neighborhood app, you do not need to be a Ring subscriber to participate. You can share pictures and videos from other platforms or your smart phone right to the neighborhood portal.

Stephens said crooks should beware.

“Now, it’s not just us watching. The neighbors are watching.”