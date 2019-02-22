Officials say fire in Manchester home deliberately set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- An arson investigation is underway after a fire Thursday that severely damaged a two family home.

Officials said the fire at 151 School St., was deliberately set after new evidence was recovered late Thursday.

Investigators were able to determine the fire was incendiary in nature, thanks to traces of flammable materials located in the house.

Connecticut State Police, the State Fire Marshal and the Manchester Police Department’s detective bureau are assuming control of the criminal investigation.

The State Fire Marshal sent an accelerant sniffing dog to the scene last night, which found and alerted investigators to suspicious areas inside the house.

The dog found several locations primarily on the first floor, in and around the living room area, where accelerants were likely used.

Evidence collected at the scene was sent off to State Police labs for chemical analysis and forensic testing, which will take some time to complete.

Manchester Police Department detectives are gathering more information and speaking to tenants, neighbors, and witnesses.