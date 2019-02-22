× Public works crew finds wedding ring in South Windsor catch basin

SOUTH WINDSOR – When the ring went down the drain, one public works department made it their mission to get it back.

The South Windsor Public Works posted on Facebook, “It’s not every day that we have the opportunity to have such a personal impact on our residents, but today we recieved [sic] a call to help retrieve a wedding band out of one of our catch basins. We are happy to report that we were successful and wanted to take a moment to commend the crew on a job well done! They had the foresight to utilize a low flow pump so as not to pick up the very ring they were looking for and after a short while found the ring! Hope everyone out there has a safe and happy weekend!”

Officials did not share who lost the ring and where they lost it.