× Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida human trafficking bust

BOSTON — Boston 25 News reports that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in connection with a prostitution sting in Florida.

The charge follows a series of raids involving at least eight massage parlors on the east coast of Florida.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two women on prostitution, racketeering and money laundering charges and said nearly 200 others would be arrested on solicitation charges.

Police say Kraft has been charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Full story at Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story.