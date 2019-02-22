Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida human trafficking bust

Posted 12:12 PM, February 22, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Patriots ownder Robert Kraft celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Boston 25 News reports that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in connection with a prostitution sting in Florida.

The charge follows a series of raids involving at least eight massage parlors on the east coast of Florida.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two women on prostitution, racketeering and money laundering charges and said nearly 200 others would be arrested on solicitation charges.

Police say Kraft has been charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Full story at Boston 25 News. 

This is a developing story.

