Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Meriden man

MERIDEN — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Meriden man

ROBERT HARRIS, 81, is described as being a white man, with grey hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’8″ and weighs 160 lbs. No picture was available.

He was last seen wearing black knit cap, red jacket, green pants, & black sneakers.



If you have any information, please contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.