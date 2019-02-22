× Trump picks US ambassador to Canada for UN ambassador

President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to nominate the current American ambassador to Canada to be the new US ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump tweeted on Friday evening that he plans to nominate Kelly Knight Craft for the position, following former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation last year.

“I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He followed up in a second tweet, saying, “Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.