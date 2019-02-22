× UConn Health say patients could be impacted by security breach

FARMINGTON – UConn Health said patients could be impacted by a data security incident.

Officials said they learned an unauthorized third party illegally accessed a limited number of employee email accounts. In late December they found the accounts contained some personal information, including some individuals’ names, dates of birth, addresses and limited medical information, such as billing and appointment information. The accounts also contained the Social Security numbers of some individuals.

UConn said about 326,000 individuals could be impacted. Of that number, about 1,500 could have had their Social Security numbers compromised.

UConn Health said they do not know for certain if any personal information was ever viewed or acquired by the unauthorized party, and is not aware of any instances of fraud or identity theft as a result of this incident. “The incident had no impact on UConn Health’s computer networks or electronic medical record systems. ”

UConn Health said they are mailing notification letters to potentially impacted individuals for whom they have a valid mailing address to provide information on steps they can take to protect themselves against potential fraud or identity theft. In addition, UConn health will offering free identity theft protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers may be impacted.

For more information go here, health.uconn.edu/securityincident, or call the toll-free inquiry line at 1-877-734-5353 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.