Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing Waterbury children

SEALY, Tex. — An Amber Alert was issued in Sealy, Texas, for three missing children from Waterbury.

On February 16, Waterbury police issued a Silver Alert for 2 year-old Maryah Matthew, 5 year-old Dylan McGrath, and 7 year-old Maddison McGrath. All three children are siblings.

The children were last seen with their biological mother Chrystal McGrath, leaving a McDonald’s parking lot Sunday in a red Volvo or Honda.

Police said that a man, Lester Joy, may also be with Chrystal McGrath and the children.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for the children. They were last seen on Highway 10 Westbound in Sealy, Texas on February 19.

Anyone that has any information regarding any of the children’s whereabouts are asked to call their local police department. Waterbury police can be reached at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

