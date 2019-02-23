× Cincy looks to extend streak vs Connecticut

HARTFORD – The matchup:

Cincinnati (22-4, 11-2) vs. Connecticut (13-13, 4-9)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincy looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Connecticut. Cincinnati has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Huskies. Connecticut’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 104-97 win.

STEPPING UP: Connecticut’s Christian Vital has averaged 14 points and six rebounds while Jalen Adams has put up 16.3 points. For the Bearcats, Jarron Cumberland has averaged 19 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tre Scott has put up 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. Cumberland has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Connecticut has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Cincinnati has assists on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Connecticut is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76 points per game. The Huskies have put up only 64 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.