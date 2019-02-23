× Connecticut lawmakers considering mandatory helmet law

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers are considering once again whether to require motorcycle drivers to wear helmets.

The Public Health Committee is holding a public hearing Monday on two bills that would impose mandatory helmet use. One bill would require helmets be worn by motorcycle operators and passengers under age 21. The other bill would require all motorcycle operators and passengers to wear protective headgear.

The second bill also would require anyone riding in the back seat of a vehicle to wear a seatbelt. The proposed seatbelt and helmet requirements are part of a list of recommendations made to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont by a public safety transition group.

Physicians are already voicing support for the legislation, while some motorcycle riders say they should be allowed to decide whether to wear a helmet.