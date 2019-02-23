× Lamont fills top insurance, public health agency jobs

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced his choices to lead the departments of public health and insurance.

The Democrat is nominating Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell, a health care executive, to oversee the health department. Coleman-Mitchell is executive director of Cougar Health Services at Washington State University. She previously worked at the Connecticut Department of Public Health, beginning in 1986 with the HIV/AIDS division.

Lamont is also nominating Andrew N. Mais of Wilton to oversee the insurance department.

Mais specializes in insurance regulation at the Deloitte Center for Financial Services in Stamford, where he has worked since 2011. He previously worked at the New York State Insurance Department.

Both appointees await legislative confirmation.

