Lamont in D.C.: SALT cap is “art of the raw deal”

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Ned Lamont is in Washington D.C. this weekend, his first visit since taking office.

The main reason for the trip is the National Governor's Association Winter Meeting on Saturday. He also met with The Council of Governors, a bi-partisan group of ten governors which Lamont was appointed to by President Trump. The group is tasked with providing coordination with the states and federal authorities on matters of national security.

On Friday afternoon Lamont stood with a coalition of governors including the leaders of New York and New Jersey who called for Congress to restore full deductability for "SALT" - state and local taxes.

Previously taxpayers could deduct the full amount they paid in state and local taxes on their federal return. But in 2017 President Trump and Republicans in Congress capped that deductionat $10,000. That hurts many people in states like Connecticut, where property taxes are high - and which generally lean Democratic.

At a press conference, Lamont said, "This bill was sold as a tax-cut, but in reality it's a tax hike for millions of middle class Americans. The cap on the state and local tax deduction intentionally hits states like Connecticut particularly hard. That's why we're joining with other states to work with lawmakers in Congress to repeal this provision."

He added, "We are states that donate much more back to the federal government than we get back, even though they have an 800 billion dollar deficit. For the little state of Connecticut, we were already donating billions of dollars more. Now with the SALT deduction, it will be billions dollars more. It is the art of the raw deal."

The White House says the president has listened to the concerns around SALT. New York Governor Cuomo said the president has signaled that he is wlling to discuss the issue.