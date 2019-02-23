Rain on Sunday, Wind on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pleasant day is expected today under the blanket of clouds from a system moving in. Temps will start on a warming trend overnight Sunday. This looks to be an all rain event for 95% of the state... the 5% that are unlucky: The NW hills.

This storm will roll through by Sunday evening, bringing locally heavy rain. Blustery winds will accompany the cold front.

Then, hold onto your hats! Strong winds will develop on Monday as that storm pulls away. Wind gusts could top 50+ mph in spots.

The next chance for a bit of snow is Wednesday of next week with the chance for an Alberta Clipper type storm.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: low 40s.

SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM shower but some drying. Turning breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s inland, near 50 shoreline.

MONDAY: Very windy, cooler. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: low 30s

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. High: Low 30s

