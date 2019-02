× 2 dead in New Britain house fire

NEW BRITAIN — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Elam Street in New Britain Sunday afternoon.

Flames were scene coming from the roof of the home.

Mayor Erin Stewart confirmed through her twitter that two people have died in the fire.

Their identities have not been released yet. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries but is expected to recover.

I am so sorry to be writing this. We have confirmed two fatalities in the fire. We pray for the families affected by this awful tragedy. — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 24, 2019

FF in pain but will be okay – waiting on word from Chief on the family that was inside the home at the time of the fire — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 24, 2019

One FF in hospital due to injuries, do not know condition at this moment #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 24, 2019

Structure Fire on Elam st, fire under control. Injuries reported. #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 24, 2019

This is a developing story.