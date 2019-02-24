Albertus Magnus defeats St. Joseph; capture 8th GNAC title

It was an all Connecticut final Saturday afternoon where Jim Calhoun and the No. 7 St. Joseph Blue Jays took on top ranked Albertus Magnus in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship - winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

