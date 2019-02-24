Black Wolves come back to defeat Toronto Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE – Callum Crawford had eight points on three goals and five assists and Stephan Leblanc added six points on two goals and four assists as the New England Black Wolves defeated the Toronto Rock 13-11 on Sunday afternoon.

Dereck Downs added three goals and Tyler Digby had one goal and five assists in the win for New England (6-4). In goal, Doug Jamieson had a career-high 47 saves for the Black Wolves.

Downs got things started quickly for the Black Wolves, scoring twice in the opening 48 seconds to give New England a 2-0 lead. The score would stay there until Dan Craig found the back of the net on the power play with 5:50 left to put Toronto (7-2) on the board. Dave Emala answered for the Black Wolves with 2:23 left but Johnny Powless scored for the Rock with just over a minute left in the quarter to put the score at 3-2 at the end of one.

Toronto tallied two goals early in the second, one from Adam Jones and another from Dan Lintner to take a 4-3 lead with 11:28 left. Digby tied it up for the Black Wolves with 8:42 left on the power play, but Tom Schreiber answered less than a minute later to put Toronto up 5-4, also on the power play. David Brock found the back of the net for New England with 6:49 left to tie it up at 5-5 before Jones picked up his second of the quarter with 4:414 remaining to give Toronto a 6-5 lead.

Crawford scored on the power play with 3:30 remaining to tie the score again, but Toronto answered just 28 seconds later on a goal by Rob Hellyer and Schrieber picked up his second of the frame two minutes later to give the Rock an 8-6 advantage. Downs picked up his third of the night with 48.7 seconds remaining on the clock to put the score at 8-7 Toronto and Hellyer closed out the quarter with another from Hellyer with .4 seconds left to make it 9-7 Rock at halftime.

The Rock picked up the lone goal of the third quarter with 5:59 left when Schreiber scored his third of the night. Leblanc got the Black Wolves on the board 1:42 into the fourth and Crawford scored twice in a two minute span to tie the score at 10-10 with 11:45 left to play. Leblanc put the Black Wolves ahead 15 seconds later and Colton Watkinson scored his fourth goal of the season 52 seconds after that to give New England a two goal advantage at 12-10. Toronto got one back with 9:01 to play on a transition goal by Challen Rogers but Adam Bomberry buried his second of the season with 5:24 to play to put New England up 13-11.

Schreiber finished the game with three goals and three assists for the Rock while Hellyer had two goals and three assists. Nick Rose took the loss in goal, making 30 saves.

The Black Wolves are back in action next on Sunday, March 3 when they take on the Colorado Mammoth at 1 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.