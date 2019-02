× Pedestrian struck on I-84 in Danbury

DANBURY – Connecticut State Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that had I-84 partially shut down for about 4 hours overnight.

Few details have been released, but police say a pedestrian was struck on 84 Eastbound between exits 7 and 8, just before 2 a.m. Police say there were serious injuries.

At least two lanes of the highway were closed while police investigated; they were reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.