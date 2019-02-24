× Strong to damaging winds expected Monday

Rain has overspread the area and should last throughout the afternoon. Expect a soaking rain to last until the evening, with winds steadily growing overnight into Monday.

With the storm to our north, a well-defined jet streak will bring strong winds into our area aloft. Coupled with strong pressure gradients, there is significant potential for strong to damaging wind gusts through the state tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be sustained as high as 35 mph, with gusts upwards of 65 mph. As such – the National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for the entire state through 7pm Monday.

After the winds die down, temps will begin to plummet. This will be a short-lived trend as more seasonable weather will prevail as our brief brush with arctic high pressure ends. The end of the week looks unsettled with a chance for flurries, and more rain on Saturday.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM shower but some drying. Turning breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s inland, near 50 shoreline.

MONDAY: Very windy, gusts as high as 65mph! Cooler. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: low 30s

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. High: Low 30s

