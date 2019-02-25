Clear Tuesday with temps in the 20s; tracking snow Wednesday

Posted 1:30 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, February 25, 2019

Winds will slowly diminish tonight and as they do, temperatures will plummet. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight (wind chills near zero), but it will turn even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits.

Then the next big weather story is the chance for a bit of snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. This doesn’t look like a big storm but some minor accumulations are possible.

Governor Ned Lamont activates state's Severe Cold Weather protocol:

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Scattered snow showers with partly cloudy skies overall. Very windy, gusts as high as 50-60 mph! Some clearing. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy but not as windy as Monday. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening snow. High: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing. High: Low 40s.

