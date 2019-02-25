Guess these Connecticut celebrities behind the masks

HARTFORD — The hit FOX show ‘The Masked Singer’ has judges trying to guess which celebrity is singing under an outlandish mask.

Now it’s time for the Connecticut version on FOX 61!

We have some Connecticut celebrities hide under the mask! Did you guess who they were?

GUESS TUESDAY’S CELEB:

We have another Connecticut celebrity to unmask! A clue? He or she is a famous Connecticut comedian! Tune in Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. to find out who the next celebrity is!

WATCH PAST REVEALS NOW:

Connecticut baseball celebrity REVEALED!

Connecticut basketball celebrity REVEALED!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connecticut businessman REVEALED!

Connecticut radio hosts REVEALED!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can catch the FINALE of 'The Masked Singer' this Wednesday on FOX61, starting at 8 p.m.! It is a two-hour special season finale! The finale three singers will compete for the golden mask, and their identities are finally revealed.