Gov. Lamont calls for five special elections Tuesday

HARTFORD — Governor Lamont has called for five special elections across the state Tuesday.

The seats are currently vacant, after Lamont pulled the five lawmakers just elected in November, to his administration.

Lamont pulled the following lawmakers to his administration:

3rd Senate District: Tim Larson who was appointed Executive Director of the Office of Higher Education

5th Senate District: Beth Bye who was picked to lead the State’s Office of Early Childhood

6th Senate District: Terry Gerratana who will serve as adviser in the State Office of Health Strategy

39th House District: Chris Soto pulled to be the Governor’s Director of Legislative Affairs

99th House District: Jim Albis to become a Senior Adviser at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

The nominations of Larson and Bye will need confirmation by the General Assembly.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Click here to find a polling location near you.

The Candidates:

3rd Senate District

Saud Anwar Democratic Party

Sarah A. Muska Republican Party

5th Senate District

Derek Slap – Democratic Party

Bill Wadsworth – Republican Party

Jeffrey F. Przech – Independent Party

Mark Stewart Greenstein – Amigo Constitution Liberty Party

6th Senate District

Rick Lopes – Democratic Party

Gennaro Bizzarro – Republican Party

Rick Lopes – Working Families Party

39th House District

Anthony L. Nolan – Democratic Party

Kat Goulart – Republican Party

Kat Goulart – Independent Party

Mirna Martinez – Green Party

Jason L. Catala – Petitioning Candidate

99th House District