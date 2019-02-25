Gov. Lamont calls for five special elections Wednesday
HARTFORD — Governor Lamont has called for five special elections across the state Wednesday.
The seats are currently vacant, after Lamont pulled the five lawmakers just elected in November, to his administration.
Lamont pulled the following lawmakers to his administration:
- 3rd Senate District: Tim Larson who was appointed Executive Director of the Office of Higher Education
- 5th Senate District: Beth Bye who was picked to lead the State’s Office of Early Childhood
- 6th Senate District: Terry Gerratana who will serve as adviser in the State Office of Health Strategy
- 39th House District: Chris Soto pulled to be the Governor’s Director of Legislative Affairs
- 99th House District: Jim Albis to become a Senior Adviser at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
The nominations of Larson and Bye will need confirmation by the General Assembly.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Click here to find a polling location near you.
The Candidates:
3rd Senate District
- Saud Anwar Democratic Party
- Sarah A. Muska Republican Party
5th Senate District
- Derek Slap – Democratic Party
- Bill Wadsworth – Republican Party
- Jeffrey F. Przech – Independent Party
- Mark Stewart Greenstein – Amigo Constitution Liberty Party
6th Senate District
- Rick Lopes – Democratic Party
- Gennaro Bizzarro – Republican Party
- Rick Lopes – Working Families Party
39th House District
- Anthony L. Nolan – Democratic Party
- Kat Goulart – Republican Party
- Kat Goulart – Independent Party
- Mirna Martinez – Green Party
- Jason L. Catala – Petitioning Candidate
99th House District
- Josh Balter – Democratic Party
- Joseph Zullo – Republican Party
- Josh Balter – Working Families Party
- Joseph Zullo – Independent Party