Hamden native wins Oscar with Lady Gaga for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”



HAMDEN — Anthony Rossomando had an exciting night at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

The Hamden native took home an Oscar for one of the biggest hits of the year.

Rossomando co-wrote “Shallow” from “A Star is born” with Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

They took home the award for best original song at the Academy Awards, shortly after Gaga performed it with Bradley Cooper on the Dolby Theatre stage.

“Shallow” won the Golden Globe and two Grammys: one for its songwriters and the other for Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s vocal performance.

Gaga effusively thanked the academy and her co-winners, as well her sister and Cooper.

She says it was not about winning, but it was about not giving up and all the times people have to get up after they are knocked down.

The best original score winner was “Black Panther” composer Ludwig Goransson.

