Heavy winds slowly diminish tonight as temps fall to the 20s

Winds will slowly diminish tonight and as they do, temperatures will plummet. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight (wind chills near zero), but it will turn even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits.

Then the next big weather story is the chance for a bit of snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. This doesn’t look like a big storm but some minor accumulations are possible.

Governor Ned Lamont activates state's Severe Cold Weather protocol:

While activated, the protocol directs staff from the relevant state agencies to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut's network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold. — Gov. Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 25, 2019

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Scattered snow showers with partly cloudy skies overall. Very windy, gusts as high as 50-60 mph! Some clearing. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy but not as windy as Monday. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening snow. High: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing. High: Low 40s.

