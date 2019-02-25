List of school delays

Make-a-Wish Connecticut: Behind the scenes, helping to grant wishes

NEW HAVEN -- When it comes to making a make a wish dream come true, you need a few things: A kid with a big wish, a loving family, and a support team.

That’s where social workers come in.

Marisol Lassalle and Katie Henry have been doing this at Yale-New Haven Hospital for years. They know the true value of a wish.

Families fill out applications and doctors fill out diagnosis paperwork. When the two come together, the wish granters take over!

For Marisol and Katie, the right thing involves a lot of timing.

For families dealing with the traumatic nature of an illness, reaching out to them  and explaining that a wish is not a last wish, can be delicate. But, when done right, the wishgranting can be a fulfilling part of a childs recovery.

