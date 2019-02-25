× Officials battled fire at water treatment facility in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Officials battled a large fire Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire took place at a city-owned water treatment facility in Middletown. Heavy flames were visible through the roof of the building, located on the 1200 block of River Road.

Officials said the building had large amounts of chlorine, which is used commonly in water treatment and the chlorine could create dangerous conditions for the firefighters battling the blaze.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

No other details have been released.