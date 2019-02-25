Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be charged as early as Monday in sex solicitation case

PALM BEACH COUNTY — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be charged as early as Monday with soliciting prostitution, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire is among nearly 200 people linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking.

Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, twice, police said. Video footage shows him receiving “paid acts” in a room at the spa and surveillance video shows him being driven to the spa, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said Friday.

Kraft faces two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution.

State attorney’s spokesman Mike Edmondson said the charges are second-degree misdemeanors and generally carry no more than a 60-day sentence in county jail.

Kraft, who has a home in Palm Beach, has retained a defense attorney in Florida, Edmondson said.

Edmondson says that once a warrant is issued, a Palm Beach County clerk world sign the warrant and an announcement would be made by the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach.

Kraft would not need to appear in Jupiter on the two counts, according to Edmondson. His attorney could appear on his behalf.

A spokesperson for Kraft has denied that he committed a crime.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” the spokesperson said.

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan said the solicitation charge often carries another punishment as well.

“They also have an interesting provision in Florida law that you have to complete 100 hours of community service and attend a prostitution and human trafficking awareness course,” said Callan.

CNN on Monday obtained a new statement from the NFL regarding Kraft and the league’s personal conduct policy. “Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the statement said.

“We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”