PD: Man arrested for threatening comedian Aries Spears in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested 34-year-old Michael Perrone, after he threatened comedian Aries Spears with a knife following a show at the Funny Bone Comedy Club Friday.

Manchester Police said Perrone of Worcester, Mass., had been heckling Spears and a verbal exchange took place between the two.

Police said Perrone then exited the venue and while leaving, he was seen pulling out a folding knife with the blade open and threatened to be waiting for Spears

outside.

“Officers made contact with Perrone who stated he was being made fun of by the comedian so he left,” police said.

Police added,” The knife was not found on Perrone, but the investigation uncovered that he discarded the knife into a planter outside of the comedy club entrance as he left the comedy club.”

A witness confirmed with police that the knife discovered, was the same knife seen during the incident.

Police said Perrone was charged with threatening in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and tampering with evidence.

Perrone was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 7.