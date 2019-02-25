List of school delays

Quinnipiac alum wins Oscar with Spike Lee for “BlackKklansman”

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac graduate David Rabinowitz won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the film “BlackKklansman” Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rabinowitz co-wrote the screenplay with Charlie Wachtel and Spike Lee.

During college, Rabinowitz wrote and produced short films as a member of the Quinnipiac film society.

The 2009 graduate credits his experience at Quinnipiac for preparing him to see his work come to life, according to the university.

“BlackKklansman” was nominated for five Oscars and won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival in France last May.

Other local Oscar winners include Hamen native Anthony Rossomando for best original song. For a full list of Oscar award winners click here.

Written by: Sophia Contreras

