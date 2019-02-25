Strong, damaging winds expected until the evening; Thousands of power outages reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A High Wind Warning is in effect for winds that could gust up to 50-60 mph.

It’s all about the wind today, but we do have a few snow showers across the state to add to our active weather day.

Winds will continue to ramp up with sustained winds at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph in the morning, but will be strongest in the afternoon up to 50-60 mph.

Winds will slowly diminish tonight and as they do, temperatures will plummet. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight (wind chills near zero), but it will turn even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits.

Then the next big weather story is the chance for a bit of snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. This doesn’t look like a big storm but some minor accumulations are possible.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Scattered snow showers with partly cloudy skies overall. Very windy, gusts as high as 50-60 mph! Some clearing. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy but not as windy as Monday. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening snow. High: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing. High: Low 40s.

