× Strong winds leave thousands in Connecticut in the dark

CONNECTICUT— Powerful winds have knocked out power for thousands of people across Connecticut.

The damaging winds are expected to last through at least the late evening in Connecticut.

Nearly 20,000 Connecticut residents customers were in the dark as of Monday afternoon, according to Eversource.

Numerous towns and cities experienced downed trees and power lines blocking streets.

Power issues caused some schools to dismiss early and briefly stopped Amtrak train traffic between Mystic and New Haven.

Stay up-to-date with the latest outages:

Eversource

United Illuminating

Click here for the latest forecast.