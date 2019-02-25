List of school delays

Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C  — President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a “racist hit on your President.” Trump claimed that he had “done more for African Americans” than “almost” any other president.

Lee won for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama “BlacKkKlansman,” sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother’s mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

Said Lee: “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

