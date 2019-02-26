× Aerosmith to play in Springfield 4 nights in August

SPRINGFIELD — Walk this way to see Aerosmith.

That’s what the signs could be saying when the band will plan the MassMutual Center, now part of the MGM Springfield complex, in August for 4 nights.

The band will bring their Deuces are Wild – East Coast Run to three MGM properties this August. The show is a special edition of their Las Vegas residency show. The tour will include MGM National Harbor, in National Harbor, Md., Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ in addition to Springfield.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. EST before public on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. EST.