American Airlines flight returned to Bradley Airport following odor scare

WINDSOR LOCKS — American Airlines officials say a plane that took off from Bradley International Airport this morning had to turn back due to a mysterious odor in the cabin.

Officials say flight 2250 had taken off from Windsor Locks around 10:47 a.m., and landed back at the airport nearly 15 minutes later.

They were able to taxi to the gate.

Officials say the maintenance team is currently evaluating the issue.

The plane is a Boeing 737-800 that holds 93 passengers and six crew members.

Bradley Airport officials say their own paramedics were called to the plane. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, or what caused the odor.