AttyHaymond,

I was involved in a terrible accident when a truck hit the car behind me and smashed me into a guardrail.

The injuries I suffered in the accident have already kept me out of work for over 3 weeks and there is a possibility that my back injury may have caused permanent disability!

Is the truck is responsible for my injuries? Because the car that hit me only had minimum insurance and I dont think that will be enought to cover everything!

Bill C