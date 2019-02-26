× Auriemma to miss UConn-Wichita State game

STORRS — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second consecutive game due to a stomach virus as the Huskies take on Wichita State Tuesday.

“Based on my doctor’s recommendations, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to stay home and fully recuperate,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I look forward to being back on the sideline at 100 percent this weekend.”

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will lead the team in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has an 8-0 record in games when Auriemma has been unavailable.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SNY/ESPN3 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.