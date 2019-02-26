Breezy Tuesday, cold temps; Snow on the way for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After gusty winds caused a number of problems across the state yesterday, some of us are still without power due to trees and wires down. While the breeze will still be gusty at times today, it won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday. Gusts will peak around 30 mph during the day, with consistent winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest.

Mostly sunny skies will try to warm us up today, but it’ll stay chilly overall with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Wind chills stay in the teens for much of the day because of that breeze.

Tonight will be a cold night with temperatures near 10 inland and teens for the shoreline. Wind chills may be down near zero by daybreak.

Wednesday brings our next chance for snow, and this one may lead to some accumulation across the state. As a fairly weak low pressure system passes to our south, snow will move in from our northwest. Here are some details on what we know with this storm:

TIMING: Snow moves in gradually from NW to SE across the state by the late afternoon hours and into the evening. While it should start off very light, the ground will be frozen, so roads may become slick once the snow begins to fall. The snow peaks overnight before tapering off by around sunrise on Thursday.

AMOUNT: This will be light and fluffy snow, so amounts will vary a bit. It looks like around 2″-5″ is likely across much of the area, with the highest amounts in northern CT. A common number showing up on computer model projections is 3″, so that may be a good benchmark for what to expect.

IMPACT: All-snow events have been rare this winter, but this will very likely be one of them. Temperatures will be quite chilly at all levels of the atmosphere for this one, allowing for a fluffy snow. Roads will likely be snow-covered overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As for schools, there may be some early dismissals on Wednesday if the snow begins early enough, and delayed openings on Thursday are possible with slick roads.

After the storm moves out, we have another chance for precipitation this weekend. Computer models have been bouncing back and forth on this, but some rain/snow showers may be around the area on Saturday. We’ll be watching that closely, and of course bring you the latest right here on our website and on Fox61 on TV.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not as windy as Monday. High: Near 30.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with PM snow developing.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening snow. High: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Late wintry mix and rain. Highs around 40.

