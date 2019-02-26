Brother of two people killed in New Britain fire details moments before they died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We now know what happened moments before two brothers died in a house fire in New Britain Sunday night.

"He wouldn’t leave Shaheen," says Dewan Davis, the oldest brother of the Davis/Little family. Davis was still visibly upset as he talked about his little brother's courage just before he and his other brother died in a devastating fire Sunday night.

The house was consumed with flames by the time the fire department got to the house.

"There were two individuals in the building and we were able to locate them after we knocked down the fire," says New Britain Fire Chief, Raul Ortiz.

We now know the two people are 29- year-old Shaheen Davis and 17-year-old Elijah Little. Dewan tells FOX61 Shaheen was autistic.

His mother told him how she thinks the two brothers died.

"Elijah was trying to wake up my brother named Shaheen who was asleep," says Davis.

The fire was too strong for firefighters to rescue them in time. Dewan's mother and sister escaped.

Friends and family have been visiting the house to pay their respects for the two brothers by contributing to a makeshift memorial in front of what’s left of the house.

"Community has done a great job with my brother, brothers and supporting the family," says Davis.

Elijah was a senior at New Britain High School. Students are trying to organize a vigil for the brothers at a later date.