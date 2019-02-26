× First on FOX61: Hartford schools COO placed on leave pending investigation

HARTFORD – The Chief Operating Officer for Hartford Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave.

A Hartford Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to FOX61 that Dr. Jose Colon-Rivas was placed on administrative leave, effective February 20, “pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.”

Sources close to the board of education said the investigation is related to misappropriation of computers and tablets intended for student use. However, when asked, the board of education would not confirm or deny that.

The board of education refused to comment on the exact cause of the investigation.

Sources said the security cameras in the board of education building have not been operating since summer 2018.

Dr. Colon-Rivas’ salary is $173,000, according to the board of education.

This is a breaking story, stay with FOX61 News for updates.