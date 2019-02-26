Lamont pitching his voluntary school consolidation bill

Posted 7:50 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, February 26, 2019

WESTON — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is pitching his proposal to share or consolidate more local school services and school districts to local town officials.

The Democrat met Tuesday with a group of Fairfield County leaders to discuss the legislation , which would create a new state commission charged with developing a plan for redistricting or consolidating services and districts. Lamont says his plan doesn’t force any partnerships, but rather encourages and incentivizes municipalities to collaborate.

Lamont says he believes it’s important to “lead with the carrot and not force peoples’ hands” on such a sensitive issue as public schools.

The legislature’s Education Committee will hear testimony Friday on Lamont’s bill and other similar proposals, including one requiring districts with fewer than 2,000 students to join a new or existing regional district.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.