Latest information on Wednesday’s snow chance

Wednesday brings our next chance for snow, and this one may lead to some accumulation across the state. As a fairly weak low pressure system passes to our south, snow will move in from our northwest. Here are some details on what we know with this storm:

TIMING: Snow moves in gradually from NW to SE across the state by the late afternoon hours and into the evening. While it should start off very light, the ground will be frozen, so roads may become slick once the snow begins to fall. The snow peaks overnight before tapering off by around sunrise on Thursday.

AMOUNT: This will be light and fluffy snow, so amounts will vary a bit. It looks like around 2″-5″ is likely across much of the area, with the highest amounts in northern CT. A common number showing up on computer model projections is 3″, so that may be a good benchmark for what to expect.

IMPACT: All-snow events have been rare this winter, but this will very likely be one of them. Temperatures will be quite chilly at all levels of the atmosphere for this one, allowing for a fluffy snow. Roads will likely be snow-covered overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As for schools, there may be some early dismissals on Wednesday if the snow begins early enough, and delayed openings on Thursday are possible with slick roads.

After the storm moves out, we have another chance for precipitation this weekend. Computer models have been bouncing back and forth on this, but some rain/snow showers may be around the area on Saturday. We’ll be watching that closely, and of course bring you the latest right here on our website and on FOX61 on TV.