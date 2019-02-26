× New England Black Wolves, FOX61 partner to honor Hometown Heroes

UNCASVILLE – The New England Black Wolves and FOX 61 will team up to honor the contributions made by Connecticut’s military personnel, veterans, and first responders during the month of March.

The Black Wolves, New England’s professional indoor lacrosse team, will celebrate Hometown Heroes Day on March 3, during their 1:00 PM game against the Colorado Mammoth at Mohegan Sun Arena. Military personnel, veterans and first responders who provide proper ID can take advantage of a $10 ticket offer at the box office.

FOX61 Chief Investigative reporter Brian Foley, former Deputy Chief of the Hartford Police Department, will be honored by the Black Wolves as their guest of the game.

FOX61 is committed to sharing the stories of first responders and military personnel who have made an impact on their local communities, putting the spotlight on these hometown heroes on-air, online and on the FOX61 news app.

“First responders and military personnel are important cornerstones of our community and we are proud to honor them,” said Amber Cox, Vice President of the New England Black Wolves and Connecticut Sun. “We are thrilled to again partner with Fox 61 to grow our Hometown Heroes Day and celebrate those who sacrifice so much for all of us.”

“FOX 61 proudly supports these men and women, who serve our country and our communities on the front lines every day,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61. “We encourage everyone to join FOX61 and the New England Black Wolves as we celebrate Our Hometown Heroes.”