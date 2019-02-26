× Officials investigate ‘suspicious package’ at Torrington Social Security building

TORRINGTON — The Social Security Administration Building in Torrington is closed for the rest of the day following a suspicious package scare.

Police say just before 8 a.m., they were called to 147 Litchfield Street on the report of a suspicious package.

When first responders arrived, they found the building was already evacuated. The people who were inside told officials that they found a letter that was suspected of potentially having a white powder substance, and how it may be related to other incidents in the area.

The fire department and police department secured the building.

DEEP, State police, the health department, Postal Inspection Service, Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General, DHS Federal Protective Services were all called to help with the investigation. The FBI also responded to the scene to assist as needed.

According to officials, the package was collected and taken away for further testing. Police say initial meter readings didn’t show anything hazardous.

Torrington Police say they are continuing to cooperate with state and federal officials.