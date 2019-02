Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGWORTH -- More than 100 people attended the Board of Education meeting at Haddam-Killingworth Middle School on Tuesday night, asking members to reconsider school consolidation.

It has been a months-long issue in town after the board decided to shut down Haddam Elementary school, citing a report showing decreasing enrollment numbers. In addition, board members have said they intend to create an intermediate school and move the fourth graders to the middle school.

During public comment, residents and parents told their stories.

"It's not the time to push this through," said one speaker, as others clapped and cheered loudly.

One board member put forth motions to both halt the closure of Haddam Elementary School for a year and halt the sale of the building. The board voted and rejected that motion.

"Does this make any difference?" asked one person in the crowd. "Does it make a difference what these people say or are we just wasting our time?"

This will continue to be a conversation at meetings in the coming weeks, as it has been for the past year.