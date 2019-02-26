Raising the bar in New Britain, 90-year old provides a lift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN – The pace had picked up at the Jerome House in New Britain.

The Jerome House is a campus for senior living off Corbin Avenue where Hartford Healthcare’s Good Life Fitness Program has been in place for more than a decade. It’s where Manny Becker has been working out for years and, on Tuesday, the staff at Jerome Home helped to celebrate Becker’s 90th birthday.

“I think the big thing is you want to keep the blood moving,”

Becker said while working on one of the gym’s exercise bikes.

Along with his 91-year-old wife Margaret, Manny, who still lives in Newington and worked as an engineer, added “I think this (program) just keeps me physically mobile and able to do the things I like to do.”

Exercise physiologist Maquita Sellers works with dozens of senior citizens in the gym each week and at least twice a week with the Beckers.

“I am amazed every day,” Sellers said after putting Manny through a number of ambitious “plank” exercises.

“Whatever their individual goals are that’s what we are always working towards.”